Inside Adele’s New Relationship with Rapper Skepta

There’s a fire starting in our queen Adele’s heart, and we couldn’t be more excited about it! The singer is reportedly dating British rapper Skepta, after about a year of rumors circulating. Adele is notorious for keeping her personal life private, so we rarely catch glimpses into her life. But, according to People, “Things have been heating up” between Adele and Skepta (née Joseph Junior Adenuga).

The two have apparently been friends for a while, and have connected deeply over music, having young children, and sharing their home neighborhood of Tottenham, London. “They run in the same circles in London, and she’s having fun,” an inside source close to Adele revealed to People.

Adele filed for divorce from husband Simon Konecki in September 2019; the pair share a son, Angelo. And while we can’t imagine her split from Konecki was easy, we’re glad to hear that she was able to confide in her friend during this time. It’s great that the two can bond over their children and rely on one another. (And hey, we love a good friendship-to-lover romance!)

Understandably, Adele has kept a low profile and focused on being a single mom. (And, we’re hoping, her next album? Please?!) Meanwhile, Skepta has a 2-year-old daughter, River.

Fans are already praying for a duet between the two sometime in the future, and we can’t say we disagree that it’d be epic!

