Melania Trump is known for taking the strong and silent approach — so silent, in fact, that when photos of her and Donald Trump traveling to the final debate came out, many resurfaced a theory that a Melania body double escorted POTUS to events, not the First Lady herself. It’s a theory that places little faith in FLOTUS’ commitment to the campaign — and perhaps that’s why Melania decided to offer a rare speech in favor of her husband in Atglen, PA. Clad once again in army green (this time a Michael Kors coat), Melania took the stage and offered a defense of everything from Donald’s Covid-19 response to his tweets, while distancing herself from some of his more extreme positions. The timing, however, is noteworthy: Is FLOTUS finally taking the campaign stage a week before election because of the president’s concern for his chances? Or was she personally irked by the rumor that she couldn’t even be bothered to show up at the debate?

Whatever her personal motivations, Melania was in full Trump campaign mode as she addressed the crowd, hitting all of her husband’s favorite high notes: the Democrats’ “sham” impeachment, calling Joe Biden a socialist, and praising the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic even as cases and death tolls continue to rise.

Looking forward to visiting the beautiful state of Pennsylvania today. The people of that great state know President @realdonaldtrump will always fight to keep Americans safe, secure, & prosperous. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 27, 2020

“Let us also not forget what the Democrats chose to focus on when Covid-19 first came into our country,” Melania said. “While the President was taking decisive action to keep the American people safe, the Democrats were wasting American taxpayer dollars in a sham impeachment. Meanwhile, I watched Donald continue to work hard to keep people informed and calm, to protect our economy, and make hard and unpopular decisions to do all he could to keep us all safe.”

She also, shockingly, took the time to praise her husband’s social media activity, despite increasing bullying behavior and sharing of untruths that has led Twitter to flag his account on multiple occasions.

