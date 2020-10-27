Matthew McConaughey is proving that his love runs deep for wife Camila Alves. The 50-year-old actor didn’t meet his wife Camila Alves on the set of a movie he was shooting like so many other celebrities, they met in real life! Remember when meeting someone at a bar was possible? Well, McConaughey definitely remembers when we first saw Alves and in an upcoming episode of Apple TV+’s The Oprah Conversation, the Greenlights author opens up about falling in love with the mother of his now three kids.

McConaughey tells Oprah that remembers wanting to “immediately” take her out. “I didn’t say, ‘Who is that.’ I said, ‘What is that,” McConaughey said as he described Alves as almost levitating when he first saw her.

“We had a great connection. I spoke better Spanish and Portuguese that night than I have since, you know what I mean?” And well, McConaughey is quite the charmer. “You pulled it out,” Oprah said of him trying to win over Alves. “Well, it came from somewhere, thank you,” he replied.

While it was love at first sight for McConaughey, for Alves, her feelings were more reserved. “The first interaction, I did not know who he was,” she told Access Hollywood. “At the time he had a really long beard, and he had this Rasta hat. He was all covered up, and I didn’t really realize who he was.”

It was McConaughey’s buddy, Lance Armstrong, who played wingman in this love match, and the rest they say is history.

That love has continued for 14 years as they’ve created a tight unit with their three children, Levi, 12, Vida, 10, and Livingston, 8. McConaughey admits he’s never taken his eyes off his wife because he wanted a family since he was eight years old. His dream came true with Alves.

“Since that evening I have not wanted to spend time with any other woman, definitely have not wanted to sleep with anyone else. I’ve not wanted to have children with anyone else other than her,” he told People recently. “We have a love that we never question.”

Before you go, click here to see the longest celebrity marriages.

