Jada Pinkett Smith’s latest episode of Red Table Talk is digging deep into female friendships and why women are often frenemies instead of each other’s supporters. The topic of “Why are women mean to each other?” reveals that we’ve all got some work to do when it comes to supporting our sisterhood.

Smith doesn’t hold back, and admits her weakness right at the top, “I’m a petty b****!” The comment was met with laughter, but it’s something we can all relate to in our worst moments as women.

Stick To Sports podcast hosts Jemele Hill and Cari Champion joined in the conversation, which revealed that a lot of behavior is learned from how families treat each other and how society often pits women against each other. Instead of giving each other grace, women fall into a dangerous trap of toxicity.

“Eventually, the oppressed begin to take on the traits of the oppressor. We literally spend a lot of time unlearning,” Hill explained. “If you want to be different, you have to unlearn and you have to be willing to be self-aware enough to know where you’re vulnerable, where you’re most petty is, you have to be realistic about the ugly shit inside.”

While these feuds can happen in anyone’s personal life, Smith is opening up about her worst betrayal and how jealousy is the green-eyed monster that gets the best of female friendships. That’s when things take a sharp left turn from healthy to toxic.

“I had a girlfriend that brought some dudes to my house that stole my ID and got my name caught up in a credit card scam. Somebody who was close to me, trying to take me out,” she explained. “That goes to show you how envy, I really feel like a lot of us get so riddled with envy. Envy will justify so much really cruel behavior. There’s no resolving that. There’s a lot of that just happens amongst women.”

It’s challenging to acknowledge our shortcomings, but Smith has been doing the work behind the scenes on herself and sharing some pretty uncomfortable and personal moments. Yet if we sit in these moments of discomfort, our female friendships could hold a lot more significance.

