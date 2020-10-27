Congratulations! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are engaged! The pair revealed the exciting news Tuesday in an Instagram post from Stefani, 51, who shared an adorable picture of herself with her new fiancé and a ring on that finger. According to People, the couple got engaged over the weekend in Oklahoma.
“@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx,” Stefani wrote beneath the photo she shared on Instagram.
And Shelton, 44, shared the same picture writing, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life,” he said. “I love you. I heard a YES!”
The couple began dating after falling in love on the set of The Voice in 2015. The two connected over having gone through tough divorces and once they began dating, wanted to take things slow. “Blake has wanted to take his time with marriage,” a source told People in November. “But he is absolutely committed to Gwen. They both feel they’ve found their true partner in life and plan to be together forever.”
