Iggy Azalea shared the news in June that she welcomed her first child, a baby boy, Onyx, with then-boyfriend Playboi Carti. The 30-year-old Australian rapper had fans speculating about her pregnancy before she decided to reveal the news herself on Instagram. “I have a son,” she wrote explaining that there had never been quite the right moment for her break the news.

“I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. I want to make his life private, but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words.”

Image: @thenewclassic/Instagram. @thenewclassic/Instagram.

Now, after a few months of hoping we’d see a glimpse of the baby boy, Azalea posted a picture of herself with Onyx. The new mom shared two photos holding her son and fans took to the comments, “he absolutely has your eyes,” one fan wrote. These photos come days after Azalea and Playboy Carti reportedly split.

According to People, the rapper took to Instagram Friday leaving fans speculating she and Carti had split, “You lost a real 1,” she wrote. And adding in another, “People take loyalty for granted & that’s why I’d rather be alone.” The rather cryptic message was later clarified by Azalea, “What I meant last night was that I’m raising my son alone & I’m not in a relationship.”

On Tuesday, Azalea let fans know that while she and Carti are no longer together, they plan to co-parent. “Nothing I said was intended to make it seem like my sons father isn’t part of his life,” she said. “But I’ve noticed a lot of people took it that way, so I wanted to clear the air,” she said. “Onyx is so so loved by his dad & has always had both parents in his life from day 1.”

Azalea and Carti first started dating in 2018 and have been dating on and off since they first met.

Before you go, click here to see some of the most dramatic celebrity transformations of the past decade.