Ant Anstead Opens Up About Unintended Weight Loss After Christina Anstead Divorce

It’s no secret that Ant Anstead has been getting himself back on his feet after his shocking split from wife of under two years Christina Anstead. The star previously posted about a 30-day breakup recovery program he’d entered into, as well as a three-day boot camp experience, both of which he credited with helping him refocus and move forward after he and Christina’s decision to divorce. As they figure out how to co-parent young Hudson and return to work under circumstances no one saw coming, Ant has shared yet another snap of how drastically things have changed for him — this time, showing off a whole new look that will definitely have Christina on the Coast fans doing a double take. And thanks to some eagle-eyed fans, Ant himself confirmed that he’d lost an unintended amount of weight while dealing with the stress of these times, and that he’s hoping to soon get back to his usual self.

Ant posted from the set of his latest project, writing “apparently they call this ‘work’…” The dad of three is making a goofy face into the camera and rocking a decidedly bad boy look with a backwards baseball cap and fake tattoo sleeves down his arms.

“You’ve lost so much weight!! Stay happy and look to the future,” one fan commented.

“It’s going straight back on 🍩🍪🍰🍔🌭🍕🐷,” Ant promised. Responding to another fan who mentioned he looked thinner, he wrote, “23 lbs 😕. Don’t worry I will get it back on 💪🏼 🐷 x.”

Many of the comments alluded to Ant having been on a “breakup diet” or “divorce diet,” which we assume is code for the sickening feeling of heartbreak that causes you to lose all appetite for an undisclosed period of time. But Ant seems clear that this isn’t a revenge body situation, and he’s definitely not glamorizing having lost a dramatic amount of weight in a short time. He’s looking forward to getting his appetite back and moving forward, and we’re excited for him too.

