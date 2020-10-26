Jamie Foxx Grieves His Younger Sister DeOndra’s Death at 36

Jamie Foxx’s sister DeOndra Dixon has tragically passed away at age 36, the actor announced on Instagram. Though he was 16 years her senior, Foxx and his sister DeOndra had shared a deeply special relationship, and he’s spoken on many occasions about the light she brings to his life. Dixon was named the Ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation in 2011 and wanted to help advocate for others with Down syndrome who hadn’t shared her opportunities. She proudly recounts on her bio how brother Jamie took her to the Grammys to dance, working toward her lifelong dream of being a professional dancer, and Jamie speaks just as proudly now when he recalls her vitality and the lifetime of memories she has left the family. Our hearts are with this family, and with Foxx as he mourns the loss of his sibling.

Foxx took to social media to pour out his feelings in wake of his sister’s passing, speaking both to his fans and to his sister.

“My heart is shattered into a million pieces… my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned… I say transitioned because she will always be alive,” he wrote..”Anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light… I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show… I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on.”

Foxx says he’s hurting from her loss, but can’t stop thinking of the joy and light in all his memories of her, and knowing that’s what she left to everyone who loved her.

“Tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me… my family… and her friends… from dancing in the blame it video… to Dancing on the Grammys… from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand… to serenading us with all of her music,” he wrote. “Deondra you have left A hole in my heart… but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me.”

At a time when it can feel like the whole world is grieving, we honor Foxx’s bravery in putting his pain into words for the public — so he can share his sister’s legacy, touch others in their own moments of grief, and grapple with his own grief. We’re wishing this family peace and togetherness as they get through this.

