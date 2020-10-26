Emily Ratajkowski is pregnant! The 29-year-old actress and model revealed she was expecting her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in an essay for Vogue Monday.

Ratajkowsi also detailed why she doesn’t want to reveal her baby’s sex, writing “When my husband and I tell friends that I’m pregnant, their first question after ‘Congratulations’ is almost always ‘Do you know what you want?’ We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then.”

“Everyone laughs at this. There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who — rather than what — is growing inside my belly,” she said. “Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are?”

“This is a wondrous and terrifying concept, one that renders us both helpless and humbled,” Ratajkowski continued. “I like the idea of forcing as few gender stereotypes on my child as possible. But no matter how progressive I may hope to be, I understand the desire to know the gender of our fetus; it feels like the first real opportunity to glimpse who they might be.”

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in 2018 according to Us Weekly, which reported that the lovebirds posted the surprise news to Instagram. “Soooo I have a surprise. I got married today,” Ratajkowski wrote beneath a photo of herself and Bear-McClard smiling from ear to ear.