Meghan Markle’s Silence on Jessica Mulroney May Mask Her Real Reaction to Sasha Exeter Feud

Meghan Markle’s longtime friend Jessica Mulroney became the subject of some controversy this summer when Black influencer Sasha Exeter called out the Canadian stylist for her deployment of white privilege on Instagram — as well as subsequent messages from Mulroney threatening a lawsuit that went against her publicly apologetic comments. It was an embarrassing moment for Mulroney, and one that cost her a Good Morning America gig as well as her own show I Do, Redo. And while the duchess has publicly distanced herself from her dearest friend ever since, Mulroney has repeatedly expressed that the press has got it all wrong, and Meghan’s been by her side throughout it all. Now, a new source seems to confirm that notion — if not that their feud never happened, then that Meghan doesn’t consider the incident worthy of ending their friendship.

Mulroney and Meghan go way back, with the Canadian playing a role in her and Prince Harry’s wedding and helping care for baby Archie while the couple settled temporarily in Canada. It’s quite possible that Mulroney was Meghan’s closest friend outside of royal circles during some of her most difficult months — and a new source tells Entertainment Tonight that that history of mutual support may be key in their reconciliation now.

“Jessica has been a dear friend to Meghan in her most difficult moments over many years,” says the source. “And while Jessica’s comments may have been misguided and tone-deaf, Meghan has not given up on her.”

Last month, Mulroney posted and then deleted a statement claiming that Meghan had been checking on her every day since the scandal, sharply contrasting Meghan’s choice to reference neither the incident nor her friend outright since its occurring. If these two do reconcile, we’d certainly love to hear from Meghan on how she chose to address the incident, how she processed her own feelings about it, and how they rebuilt trust.

With Harry’s recent comments about how much marrying Meghan has opened his eyes to white privilege and unconscious bias, we can only hope the same sort of awakening is possible with Mulroney.

Click here to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s complete relationship timeline.

