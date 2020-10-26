Nicole Kidman Teases That Her Dancing Days For Birthday Boy Keith Urban Aren’t Over

Nicole Kidman is her husband Keith Urban’s biggest cheerleader in more ways than one, and she’s spreading the love for birthday boy Urban more than ever today. While chatting with Today‘s Jenna Bush Hager, Kidman explained those viral livestream concerts Urban had been streaming this past summer — in which the Big Little Lies actress is noticeably dancing along. Kidman explains that she and her husband were trying to find a way to inject some joy into the dark time that is a pandemic-induced lockdown, but she also admitted that she’s up for just about anything her hubby needs or wants from her. “Whatever you need me to be,” is her line — and since we’re guessing that role includes #1 fan, we’re excited to see some more Kidman dance moves in our imminent future.

Urban turns 53 years old today, and recently helped his wife record the title track for her new series HBO’s The Undoing. The last time they collaborated, though of course informally, was for the live concerts that so quickly went viral.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“We started doing little sort of Insta-concerts and I would sort of dance around,” Kidman explains to Hager. “We just try to go, okay, this is the situation and there was so many people just hurting as there is still and trying to be incredibly respectful of that but just spread a little joy.”

When Hager brings up Urban’s post referring to Kidman as a groupie, she’s all in: “I always say, I’m happy to be your backup singer, your groupie, whatever you need me to be. He’s such a good man, as I’ve said before. So I’m married to a really good man. And the kids have a great father. And that’s a very beautiful thing to be able to say.”

The star also celebrated her husband’s birthday on Instagram earlier today, sharing a photo of the two of them floating around in zero gravity. “Happy Birthday my love!

Love is in the air ❤️.”

From the studio to outer space, Kidman and Urban are each other’s partners for it all. Happy birthday, Keith Urban — you picked a good one.

Before you go, click here to see Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s relationship timeline.