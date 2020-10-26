Sasha Obama’s Viral Rapping TikTok Was Taken From Us Too Soon

19-year-old Sasha Obama has grown up under America’s (mostly) adoring eye, currently spending her time as a University of Michigan student on lockdown with Barack, Michelle, and sister Malia. But before lockdown Sasha, there was college campus Sasha: a teenage girl allowed to be herself and let loose (without the Secret Service watching) for the very first time. In a rollercoaster of events these past 24 hours, we’ve both found and lost videos of exactly what that looked like via a TikTok account from Sasha’s close friend, who posted several videos featuring the former first daughter goofing off on her page. The video that went viral on Twitter includes Sasha lip-synching to City Girls’ rap in Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum” — but just as quickly as the internet freaked out, the TikTok videos disappeared. And while we can’t be sure of the motivation behind taking it down, some commentary suggests that Barack’s political opponents took the opportunity to try and malign his college-age daughter.

am I crazy or is this Sasha thee Obama pic.twitter.com/yLDgsb6NgY — lil floozy vert (@ternjerler) October 25, 2020

The initial video itself only shows a few flashes of Sasha, who’s rocking some stunning acrylic nails and serving up a cocky stare to go along with her lip-synched lyrics. Most fans were overcome with love for seeing Sasha looking so grown-up and confident, and they noted that mom Michelle would probably feel the same way.

Sasha Obama: *rappin city girls Michelle obama: *off camera pic.twitter.com/CxBxkIp3ep — Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) October 25, 2020

Seeing that video of Sasha Obama on tiktok rappin City Girls just really warmed my heart pic.twitter.com/2WYn7EAXCC — Johnetta Elzie (@Nettaaaaaaaa) October 25, 2020

nobody:

me seeing sasha obama in anything: pic.twitter.com/Jfn5BlRJ1J — Mya ☽ (@MyaLevister) October 25, 2020

But of course, where Obamas go, haters follow. Luckily in this case, Sasha’s fans seemed to have overwhelmed and anticipated most of the criticism on Twitter, pointing out that a) there is absolutely nothing harmful going on in this video b) attacking teens is disgusting and c) if we’re going to look at current and former presidents’ children’s social media pages and critique them, we have bigger fish to fry.

Let's be clear- Sasha Obama is 19 yrs old. Full Stop! Now, unless you have something good to say, keep her name out of your dandy mouth! — Katie K! 💙 (@JustInCaseKate) October 25, 2020

I’m glad I checked to see why Sasha Obama was trending because we’re so protective of her and Malia and I was like pic.twitter.com/nRZDPpqOA2 — win a case (@RHOSuplexCity) October 25, 2020

How dare Sasha Obama lip sync on TikTok instead of being like Trump’s kids and shooting endangered species and taking pictures with their corpses? — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 25, 2020

Conclusion? We were beyond blessed to get a glimpse of Sasha being herself. But sadly, it looks like that window is once again closing.

