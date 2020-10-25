Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Russell Wilson’s Beautiful Birthday Tribute to Wife Ciara Is How You Do It

Daisy Maldonado
Russell Wilson Shares Heartfelt Birthday Message
Happy Birthday, Ciara!! The singer and mom of three is celebrating another trip around the sun today, and is only fitting, she’s being absolutely showered with praise and affection by her husband, Russell Wilson, today. Wilson shared a heartfelt tribute to his “queen” today on Instagram, and we’ve gotta say: People, this is how you do it.

My Queen. You are everything a man, husband, lover, friend, dad, a family, and our kids could ever ask for! You are Heaven sent. You have changed my life for the better. You, my Queen, are the most loving mother to our beautiful 3 babies. I am grateful for how you always love. Jesus has anointed you from the crown of your head to the souls of your feet. You have changed generations with your music, your dance, business, & your influence as a woman around the world. However, despite all of that… the best thing about you is how you always make our family laugh and smile from ear to ear. We love how you wrap your arms around us. We love you forever. Daddy loves you. ❤️ Happy Birthday Babylove! @Ciara

“My Queen. You are everything a man, husband, lover, friend, dad, a family, and our kids could ever ask for! You are Heaven sent. You have changed my life for the better,” Wilson began, sharing a carousel of Ciara is all smiles while being surrounded by her adorable kiddos. Already getting a little emotional? Yeah, we are too — and it keeps going.

“You, my Queen, are the most loving mother to our beautiful 3 babies. I am grateful for how you always love. Jesus has anointed you from the crown of your head to the souls of your feet. You have changed generations with your music, your dance, business, & your influence as a woman around the world.” I mean, give me all of the sobbing emojis, right?

The two have been married since 2016 and share two children: daughter Sienna Princess, and 3-month-old son Win Harrison. Ciara is also a mom to 6-year-old son Future Zahir, whom she shares with rapper Future.

And it doesn’t end there. As Wilson wraps up the heartwarming birthday post, he acknowledges what he loves the most about his wife: “You always make our family laugh and smile from ear to ear. We love how you wrap your arms around us. We love you forever. Daddy loves you. ❤️ Happy Birthday Babylove! “

