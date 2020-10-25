Halloween is not canceled this year — because while our kids may not be trick or treating as usual, there’s still plenty of spooky fun to be had, starting with dressing up in adorable costumes. With less than a week before All Hallows’ Eve, we’re starting to see social media posts from celebs who are already really feeling the Halloween spirit. To that end: Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson East and her husband, football player Andrew East, just shared a video of their baby girl Drew Hazel in her first Halloween costume. Wait, make that her first 12 Halloween costumes!

“Drew’s first Halloween 🎃” wrote Johnson. The video begins with the Marilyn Monroe quote, “Give a girl the right shoes and she can conquer the world.” And it just gets better from there. The next two minutes are pure happiness in watching baby Drew Hazel modeling a party store’s worth of different costumes, from a Disney princess to Minnie Mouse to Wonder Woman to a bumble bee to a ladybug. Trust us: Each one is cuter than the last!

“Everyone kept asking us what we were going to dress Drew up for Halloween,” Johnson explains in the video, adding that she wants the ultimate choice to be her daughter’s. But the idea for giving her so many choices? Credit that to fellow Olympian Nastia Liukin, who Johnson says kept sending Drew new leotards. “[Drew] would just light up; you could tell she loved it,” Johnson explains. “And I was like, what if I put her in the costumes, put her in front of the mirror, film her reaction, and whatever she lights up with the most will be, like, her favorite and she can act wear that for Halloween.”

Honestly, as cute as baby Drew is in all of these costumes, it’s equally adorable watching the delight her parents are taking in the whole thing, too. And as for which costume will ultimately win Drew’s heart? Well, the lady bug seems to be a front-runner, but I guess we’ll just have to wait until October 31st to find out!

