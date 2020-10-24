One of the many things COVID-19 has momentarily paused (at least for many of us) is recreational travel. Our kids’ spring breaks and summer vacations turned into staycations thanks to the global pandemic. As the holidays approach, we’re still not sure if we’ll be traveling anywhere. But we’d be lying if we said we weren’t missing out on a relaxing, much-needed vacation and spending too much time scrolling through all the vacation pics on our phones. Kate Hudson must be feeling the same way, because the actress shared her own reminiscent post with the cutest photo of her and her son Bingham on vacation in Greece. Stars, they’re just like us!

Hudson shared a gorgeous beach selfie with her middle child, Bingham Hawn Bellamy, while feeling nostalgic about their previous gorgeous Greek vacation. “My little Bingo #fbf #greecewemissyou 🇬🇷,” wrote Hudson, alongside the adorable pic of her lovingly kissing her son’s cheek as he posed with a smile and flashed a peace sign.

Even in a picture of mostly her neck, Hudson still managed to look flawless. Which makes us wonder, what is her skincare routine?! We’d do just about anything to achieve this effortlessly glowing look. Also, can we talk about those earrings for a sec? They’re giving off serious vacationing-in-Greece vibes and we’re obsessed.

We’re guessing Hudson isn’t planning any trips back to the country right now, but she has still been enjoying life at home over the last few months with boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, and her kids: Ryder Robinson, Bingham, and Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa.

Earlier this year she snapped this picture of Bingham and Rani playing with a giant pool floatie at home. “My babies,” she captioned the sweet pic.

