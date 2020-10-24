For sure, 2020 has been a hard and chaotic year, but one thing that never fails to put a smile on our faces is reading about all the wonderful celebrity pregnancy announcements this year has brought. So we’re so thrilled about this latest celebrity pregnancy announcement on Instagram: Hilary Duff is expecting baby number three — and her second child with husband Matthew Koma. Congratulations mama!

In this sweet clip shared by Duff, we see Koma lovingly embrace her and rubbing her baby bump with a smile. “We are growing!!! Mostly me …” wrote the actress. In the same clip posted by Koma onto his Instagram page, he wittingly captioned, “lol quarantine was fun. Baby #3 – 2021.”

The couple has been married for a little less than a year, having tied the knot back in December 2019. This will be Duff and Koma’s second child together after welcoming their adorable daughter, Banks Violet, back in 2018. Duff is also mom to 8-year-old son Luca Cruz, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

Earlier this year, SheKnows spoke to Duff in an exclusive interview about her experience being a homeschooling mom during the pandemic. “Luca has only been doing real school for two years; kindergarten is a joke,” she said. “It’s like, I have to be there with him through everything, and it’s not just like we’re doing homework; we’re teaching curriculum, and I’ve never done this before so it’s just wild.”

We’re so so happy to see Duff and Koma’s family expanding!

