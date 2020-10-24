With just over a week until Election Day, celebrities are using their platforms to remind their followers to vote. We’re already seeing Instagram posts of famous folks sporting their “I voted” stickers or snapping a shot of their mailed-in ballots — and the latest comes from our favorite Friend, Jennifer Aniston. Aniston has only had her Instagram for about a year, but she’s already nailing the art of #TBT, not to mention speaking about important topics. Most recently, she shared pictures on Instagram of her dropping off her ballot early — and wrote an emotional endorsement for the candidate who got her vote: Joe Biden. But she also used the moment to comment on a candidate who’s not getting her vote — or, she hopes, yours: Kanye West.

“#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early 👏🏼 ” wrote the Friends star. She continued by explaining why she voted for Biden: “Right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies.”

She also reflected on her thoughts about Donald Trump’s presidency. “Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science… too many people have died. I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now… your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting).”

The actress wrapped up her post by reminding her followers to vote for, “equal human rights, love, and decency.” But not before having something to say about Kanye West’s presidential run.

“PS – It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible 🙏🏼”

Welp. There you have it, Rachel Green has spoken.

