Happy birthday to Ryan Reynolds, our favorite playful, celebrity social media troll. Reynolds’ sense of humor is just one of many reasons why we adore him — and his wife, Blake Lively, who definitely shares the same wit on social media. (Remember her infamous “I think this just got me pregnant” IG quip?). As it turns out, Lively isn’t the only one who has fun trolling Reynolds: His Hitman’s Bodyguard co-star Salma Hayek is a fan of that fun, too, and she celebrated Reynolds’ birthday today by posting this amazing picture on Instagram:

OK, is it remotely fair that, even when sticking her tongue out next to Reynolds, she looks, well, perfect. I mean, seriously, how does she ALWAYS look this good?!

Of course, Hayek is human like the rest of us, and strategically chooses to post photos where she look amazing. (Which, let’s be honest, is probably almost every photo.) Take a look at last year’s birthday tribute to Reynolds:

“Yes, Ryan, I am using your birthday to post this picture where I don’t look so bad, while you look all beat up,” she wrote. First of all: this is such a mood. And second of all, well at least she’s honest! She continued by calling out the actor for neglecting to send her a bottle of his Aviation gin that he apparently had promised to send months ago for her birthday. I guess this is payback?! “oh and Happy Birthday by the way,” she added.

The two are set to star in the upcoming sequel to The Hitman’s Bodyguard, titled The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. The film is expected to be released in late 2021 and has been in post-production since the pandemic began.

Honestly, this is now a Salma Hayek appreciation post. Just kidding — Happy Birthday, Ryan Reynolds!!

