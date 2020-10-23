When we think of Céline Dion, we instantly (and rightly so) recognize her for being the phenomenal icon that she is. The award-winning singer has undeniably had a profound impact on the music industry (I mean, c’mon, ‘My Heart Will Go on’ still gives us chills). Yet, we’d argue that Dion’s proudest accomplishment is being a mother — and like many a proud mama, she celebrated the birthday of her 10-year-old twin sons, Eddy and Nelson, by sharing rare throwback photos on Instagram. Take a ‘lil peek at the adorable boys below!

“Nelson and Eddy, you have been bringing so much joy, love and laughter into our lives every single day for the past 10 years,” began Dion, sharing photos of the twins playing in fall leaves over the years. “You make me, your big brother and your Dad, who is for sure watching over you, so very proud. Happy birthday my beautiful boys! We love you so very much.”

In addition to Nelson and Eddy Dion shares older son René-Charles Angélil with late husband Rene Angélil, who died of cancer in 2016.

If you teared up reading that sweet tribute, you’re definitely not alone. This special rare peek into her family is sure to resonate with many other parents who have also faced the loss of their significant other.

Just one week ago, the singer uploaded another picture with her boys on Instagram for a good cause.

Posting a photo in matching purple outfits, the singer wrote, “Today we’re going purple in solidarity with @glaad #SpiritDay! I encourage all of you to join us and take a stand against anti-LGBTQ bullying. Read more about how you can take the Spirit Day pledge and support LGBTQ youth through the link in bio 💜🌈 – Celine xx…” What a loving mama!

Before you go, click here to see our gallery on more celebrities who are parents of twins.