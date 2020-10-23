Reese Witherspoon’s Son Looks Just Like Dad Ryan Phillippe in New Birthday Photo

Reese Witherspoon’s son Deacon, who turns 17 on October, 23 is his dad Ryan Phillippe’s twin. In a new photo posted to Instagram Thursday, it’s undeniable how much the teen resembles his father. The proud mom took to social media sharing an adorable pic of Deacon sporting a white t-shirt and smiling from ear to ear. “Happy Birthday to my wonderful son,” Witherspoon wrote. “My bright light/ hardworking /fun-loving / music making / deeply kind son, who always finds the good in everyone and everything. What a pleasure to watch you grow into an amazing young man who is always curious and endlessly creative. Can’t wait to celebrate! I love you so much.”

Witherspoon also shares daughter Ava, who turned 21 in September, with ex-Ryan Phillippe. Ava and Deacon are very close, and so, of course, she was going to show some birthday love for her little bro.

“Happy Birthday to my bright, fun, cool, and creative lil brother!,” Ava wrote beneath a fun photo of her and Deacon. “I’m so lucky to grow up with you and am so proud of all that you’ve accomplished already. You teach me how to see the good in just about everyone and everything and how to live authentically without fear of judgement. Thank you for being you! Love, Aves ❤️ #17.”

One fan commented, “I thought that was Ryan Phillippe for a quick second and then realized it’s his son!!!” Yup, see, we’re not the only ones who see these father-son twinning moments.

