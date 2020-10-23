Shortly following her third pregnancy announcement, April Love Geary got into the holiday spirit and shared an adorable photo with her two young daughters. While posing in a pumpkin patch, the model embraced her two young children, Mia, 2, and Lola, 1, who both look strikingly similar to their young mom, while discreetly covering up her baby bump. Robin Thicke and Geary’s daughters were dressed in coordinating denim overalls, floral shirts, and cowboy boots.

Before sharing this heartwarming mother and daughter’s photo, Geary posted an adorable series of her two daughters playing in the pumpkin patch.

Earlier in October, she announced her pregnancy on Instagram with this hilarious caption. “Sorry we can’t hang out, there’s a pandemic & I’m pregnant… again. 🤍We love consistency! the model wrote.

With the couple’s five-year relationship appearing stronger than ever, we still are unsure as to whether the engaged couple is now married. Regardless, even with the 18-year age gap between them, they continue to quickly grow their family with smiles all around. In February 2019, Geary gave birth to her and Thicke’s second child, Lola Alaine Thicke, whose middle name was passed down from the ‘Blurred Lines’ singer’s father, who died in 2016. This pregnancy came shortly after the duo welcomed Mia a year earlier, back in February 2018.

With news of the new baby on the way, this will be the ‘Forever Mine’ artist’s fourth child. He also shares his son, Julian, 10, with his ex Paula Patton. The couple was together for nearly 21 years before filing for divorce in 2019 and ended their decade-long marriage.

