A picture really is worth a thousand words. Not only do they have the ability to capture beautiful moments, but they also have the wonderful ability to transport us back in time, which is why we’re especially fond of a good throwback photo. And when a #tbt pic comes from a proud celebrity papa like John Travolta, even better. On Thursday, the Grease star posted an old photo of a now 20-year-old daughter, Ella Bleu, sweetly holding her younger brother Benjamin, 9, when he was a toddler. With big smiles on both of their faces, Travolta captioned the photo, “TBT ‘My babies.'” Crying a little? We are too.

This isn’t the only throwback photo Travolta has posted recently. Just last week, the actor took to Instagram in honor of his late wife, Kelly Preston, who sadly passed away in July after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

“Happy Birthday hon!” Travolta captioned the post, which showed a photo of their wedding day from 1991 alongside a snap of his parents’ own wedding day. “I found this photo of my mom and dad‘s wedding. It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my love, John.” Loss and grief are not unfamiliar territories for Travolta. In 2009, John and Kelly tragically lost their 16-year-old son, Jett, while on vacation in the Bahamas.

With the holidays approaching, it’s completely understandable that the star may be feeling more nostalgic than usual. The first holiday after the loss of a loved one can be especially hard. We’re sending an abundance of love to the Travolta family, as well as anyone else who has faced a tragic loss this year.

