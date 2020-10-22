Anna Wintour’s Divorce Happened When No One Was Looking

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and husband of 16-years, businessman Shelby Bryan, quietly uncoupled after over two decades together. The private breakup is on-point for fashion mogul. She prefers her clothes to make a statement versus letting anyone into her private life — her signature sunglasses rarely let anyone in.

Page Six reported Bryan returned to his second wife, Katherine Bryan, the woman he left in 1998 to be with Wintour. While she denies they have rekindled their romance. Before the pandemic, the media maven was seen having dinner with British actor Billy Nighy. Of course, this is none of our business, but sometimes the mystery around a celebrity creates even more intrigue.

Wintour has always pushed back against any intrusion into her private life. In the days of her messy affair with Bryan, she told New York Magazine that “there are certain things that no one wants to read about in the tabloid press. You know that your friends and your family have one vision, and if the outside world has another, then that’s just something that you just don’t focus on.”

It’s no surprise that Wintour nor Bryan have commented on the story, they didn’t even announce the end of their marriage in the first place. In fact, People confirmed that the split happened years ago and that the public is just now noticing. Wintour successfully managed to keep the prying eyes away from a personal event yet again.

