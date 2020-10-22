40-Year-Old Gisele Bündchen Reveals How She’s Dealing With Aging

When you’re a supermodel like Gisele Bündchen, there’s an understanding that looking your best is a big part of the job. Yet society sometimes puts too much emphasis on youth and not enough emphasis on aging gracefully. It’s hard for us and it’s hard for Bündchen, too. The 40-year-old model opened up about her thoughts on aging and how she’s turning her beliefs around. Bünchen is trying to approach it from a deeper place within herself.

“Age is a beautiful thing,” Bundchen told Allure. “It’s a natural part of life, but it can also be challenging. I’ve definitely seen changes in my skin over the years. When I look at these changes and see a reflection of all the years I’ve lived so far, I feel an incredible sense of gratitude,” she said. “As I’ve gotten older, I have grown more comfortable in my own skin, and I’m grateful for every experience, and every year of my life so far.”

A big part of her gratitude comes from the happiness she shares with her husband, Tom Brady, and their kids Benjamin, 10, and Vivian, 7, along with Jack, 12, Brady’s son with ex Bridget Moynihan. “I think we just try our best to be present with the kids when we are with the kids, and be fully there with them, really listening to them,” she said on Instagram. “I think it’s not so much the amount of time as the quality of time.”

Bünchen isn’t the only celebrity to talk about aging publicly. Salma Hayek has been regularly posting makeup-free Instagram selfies to show that she’s embracing her 54 years on this planet. “My mother always demonstrated the importance of aging gracefully,” the actress told InStyle in 2019. “I never saw her or my grandmother being afraid of getting old. And so I don’t have that fear.”

And Brooke Shields is celebrating her body and her curves reminding everyone that at 55 years old, she has a lot of life to live. “I was wearing those big bathing suits that had as much fabric as possible. My daughters were like, ‘Mom, it’s ridiculous,’” she told People. “It was sort of seeing myself through their eyes and just celebrating things like my butt. Things I just would never want to focus on in my life. Being 55 and saying ‘Wait a minute, women over 50 are not done.’”

We hope more celebrities continue to help destigmatize aging, weight gain, and whatever else society might have a problem with. Because you know what? Aging is a part of life that should be celebrated.

