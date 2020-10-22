Kelly Rowland Says Her 5-Year-Old Son Titan Is Planning Her Gender Reveal

Kelly Rowland and husband Tim Weatherspoon are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their second child — and their 5-year-old son Titan, he’s really excited too! “He is absolutely stoked,” the 39-year-old told SheKnows exclusively. “He feels like this baby is his baby, which is really sweet. Well, we’ll see how long that last once the baby gets there.” And when might that be? Well, the singer has shared she’s 6-months along, so it looks like their new addition will be here come January.

And when asked if she was having a girl or boy, well, the expecting mom said that info wasn’t for her to share. “It’s for my son to tell,” Kelly said. “He said he wants to tell everybody.” In addition to revealing the baby’s gender, big brother Titan already has a name picked out as well. “It’s something personal,” Kelly shared. “Titan actually already named the baby.” While we still don’t know what the name might be, it’s pretty darn cute the decision was a family affair.

Over the last few months, Titan and his parents have been spending quite a bit of time together at home during quarantine, something Kelly has been loving. And more specifically, there has been something Kelly and her son have really loved doing together that might surprise you. The mom and son have been having so much fun brushing their teeth. Yeah, you heard us correctly. “I feel like it’s always hard to get him to do the whole two-minute routine,” Kelly said about Titan. But now, Kelly said that they are having fun together because of a new brush that gives them their brushing score, and well, each time Kelly says she wants to beat her best score.

“I’ve been an @OralB user for years,” Kelly wrote on Instagram. “Not only was I excited to try out their newest Oral-B iO but also proud to partner with a brand that is supporting communities across the country by providing a total of $1 million in donated product and dental care to high risk individuals through Dental Lifeline Network. So important right now and love a brand striving to make a difference!”

