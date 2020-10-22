Amber Rose Hits Back at Kanye West’s Slut-Shaming With Her Own Dig at Kim Kardashian

To say that Kanye West has been unkind to ex Amber Rose in the decade since their 2010 breakup would be an understatement. Once West’s ride-or-die of two years, Rose hasn’t heard her name in West’s mouth since unless it was to insult her, reaching a head with the rapper commenting he “needed 30 showers” after dating her in 2015. Wife Kim Kardashian West reportedly stepped in the following year to mend fences with Rose, who gamely snapped a kiss-and-make-up selfie with the social media queen. But four years later, it seems the gloves are back off. The model is opening up again about West’s decade of slut-shaming and bullying behavior toward her, and it seems that Kim is out of her good graces too, as she adds a pointed suggestion that West could be shaming her on Kim’s behalf.

On YouTube channel No Jumper, Rose sounds off on West’s repeated comments about her over the years, including recently referring to her as a prostitute at one of his presidential campaign rallies.

“He just called me a prostitute at his rally. Ten years later. Just leave me alone,” she said. “I don’t know if he says things to make his wife more comfortable but to slut-shame me and say you needed 30 showers? You took me around the world. Since when do you need 30 showers?”

It’s clear that she’s still smarting over the comment, the full quote of which, said on The Breakfast Club, was: “It’s very hard for a woman to wanna be with someone that’s with Amber Rose. I had to take 30 showers before I got with Kim.”

Kim’s involvement in the initial comment led to Rose lashing out at both West and his wife in 2015, bringing up, among other things, Kim’s sex tape with Ray J. With her comment now, she seems to be suggesting that West is either trying to distance himself from Rose or make West feel better about her own sexual history by be demeaning toward his ex — both of which paint the picture of a relationship you definitely don’t want to be in.

“You share 2 years with someone, you take them around the world, you buy them all the jewelry, you shout-out to the world how much you love them and how much you love this person and then the person decides this isn’t what they want their life to be. I opted out,” Rose says. “He has picked on me, he has bullied me for 10 years.”

After ten years, in the famous words of Ms. Taylor Swift, Amber Rose would very much like to be excluded from this narrative.

