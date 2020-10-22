Christina Anstead Hints That Her Exes Are Playing Games After Ant’s Breakup Post

In September, Christina and Ant Anstead announced that they would be going their separate ways after two years of marriage. Their divorce comes a year after the birth of their baby boy Hudson, and while the two have been doing a pretty great job at co-parenting, they’ve been coping through the breakup in different ways. Recently, Ant has been publicly praising the results of attending a 30-day breakup recovery program to help navigate the divorce. And while he seems to be managing quite well — and is apparently more than ready to move on — Christina had some choice words in response. Breakups are hard. Having to watch your ex publicly claim that he’s over you? Even harder.

The HGTV star opened up on Instagram about her experience in choosing “to find peace.” She shared a serene video while watching dolphins while on a boat. The sight alone makes us feel utter serenity. She began by writing, “When we have a choice to get caught up in alllllll the nonsense or just choose to find peace … I’m choosing the anomaly.”

She continued to explain the anxiousness she has been feeling while reading what others have to say about her before she decided to just stop reading it. “When you are officially done “playing the game.” We all have the choice… choose the one that makes you feel good,” wrote Christina. Whether or not her reference to ‘playing the game’ was subtle shade at her ex, we’re glad Christina has chosen to focus on herself and her needs.

She ended the post by saying, “I’ve always loved the ocean and find it relaxing – To me- this is peace and perfection. ♥️”

