Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Admit Their Relationship Is a ‘Crazy Pairing’ at CMT Awards

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have had an amazing year together (despite what some rumors were saying a few weeks back). The couple has collaborated on two songs together, “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere,” and they’ve both become immediate fan favorites, with the couple performing an intimate version of “Happy Anywhere” at the recent ACMs — and tonight, picking up a CMT Award for 2020 Collaborative Video of the Year for “Nobody But You.” Shelton and Stefani’s live reaction to finding out they’d won the award showed genuine gratitude for the fan love that got them here and, of course, for each other — as well as a surprisingly heartfelt recognition that this couple isn’t one anyone expected. They know Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani is a weird combination — it’s weird for them too! And it’s okay for us to all just acknowledge it and be surprised at how well it works.

Stefani and Shelton’s first move after learning they’d won? Turning to each other and sharing a big hug. Shelton opened by saying “thank you, Gwen Stefani,” and she of course thanked him right back, before gushing over how surreal it was as a former No Doubt star to be accepting a Country Music Television award.

“My gosh, I can’t believe — country music! What is happening to my life?” she said to Shelton.

“I told Gwen, when I saw what the nominees were in our category, well, that would have been cool but I’m not sure we’re going to beat Justin Bieber,” Shelton added, seemingly genuinely surprised to have been a standout to fans.

“I love you so much,” he says suddenly turning to Gwen.

“I love you so much,” she says back.

Before they cap things off with a champagne toast (“we were prepared just in case!” Shelton quips), the “God’s Country” singer gives the best description of their relationship we’ve heard yet: “This is a crazy pairing in lots of different ways but it’s working!”

If you aren’t convinced these two are meant to be yet, we just can’t help you.

