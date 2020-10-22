Congratulations to Luke Bryan — and to the mom who raised him right. At tonight’s CMT Awards, Bryan accepted the 2020 Best Male Video award for the music video accompanying hit song “One Margarita,” and his speech proved that he’s still the perfect Southern gentleman. As anyone who’s seen the now-award-winning video knows, it simply wouldn’t be the same without Bryan’s mom LeClaire, who shows up and turns the party into what it is. And like any good son, Bryan made sure to thank his mom for her star turn while joking poking fun at her for “crashing his video.”

Bryan responded to his win by throwing his hands in the air and yelling “yes!” before going on to thank everyone who helped his win come together — which sounds like it was truly a group effort of family and friends.

It's time for “One Margarita” to celebrate! 🍹 Congrats, @LukeBryanOnline on your #CMTawards win for Male Video of the Year! 🎥 🏆 pic.twitter.com/B7pnh1R4eV — CMT (@CMT) October 22, 2020

“Thank you so much all the fans out there who voted for the video,” Bryan gushed, adding, “All the people who crashed my party…I want to thank my mother for crashing my video and being the star.”

Bryan goes on to mention that many of his friends and their wives were in the video as well, which helps explain why the whole thing feels like such a good time. We’ve had so few carefree moments this summer, and that “One Margarita” video hit the spot.

Chatting about his mom to Seth Meyers in August, Bryan revealed that she almost bailed on the video last-minute, claiming she was feeling under the weather — but when she showed up, he definitely couldn’t tell.

“When the cameras roll, she’s dancin’ on barstools, tabletops, gettin’ on people’s shoulders,” he laughed. “So she knows how to turn on the charm.”

Now we know where Bryan gets it from! Congrats again on a well-deserved win.

