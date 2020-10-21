Kelly Clarkson Gets in the Holiday Spirit With This Christmas Album

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Wait, what did you say about there being new Kelly Clarkson Christmas music? Well, The Voice judge said back in September she’d be releasing new holiday tunes but wasn’t exactly specific, which of course, kept us wanting to know more. “I actually have a couple Christmas things dropping,” Clarkson told Willie Geist on an episode of his podcast. We want to know what these things are!

It’s been seven years since Wrapped in Red dropped and fans (like us) have been wondering when we might hear some new music. “Fans are always asking, ‘Can you just drop anything?’ Everyone is sad. Everyone is feeling it, ‘the world has gone to crap! Can you just release something?'” Clarkson continued.

Yes, we could all use a little bit of holiday spirit sooner than later. Clarkson took to Instagram Wednesday to do just that. The 38-year-old took a screen shot of ESPN radio host Matt Moscona’s IG which said, “Am I blasting Kelly Clarkson’s “Wrapped in Red” album and lighting my ‘Christmas Cookie’ candles because a cold front just came through Batton Rouge and the temperature dropped to 67? YES. YES I AM…” And Clarkson’s caption was the most perfect, writing, “Christmas is coming early this year.”

In addition to new holiday music, we can also expect new hits from The Grammy award winner that give will give us insight into her split from Brandon Blackstock. “This next record, this will probably be the most personal one I’ve ever released,” Clarkson told Geist. “And the whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship to the end of what it is now or where it is now, and it’s been very therapeutic for me,” Clarkson continued.  “There’s one that my kids sing in the car…and I’m just, like, ‘This is weird.’ Like, it’s your relationship. I’ve never written about my life to where my kids are, like, singing along.”

Details on when we can expect Clarkson to release this new music is still TBD — so until then, we’ll be waiting.

