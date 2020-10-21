Emma Corrin Reveals Her Secret to Becoming Princess Diana in Season 4 of The Crown

The fourth season of The Crown premieres on Nov. 15 and fans are eagerly awaiting. Why? Well, aside from the obvious reasons of just loving the show and wanting to see what happens next…season 4 will feature one of the most notorious love triangles of the 20th century: Princess Diana, Prince Charles, and Camilla Parker Bowles.

Emma Corrin has the huge task of playing “the people’s princess,” and has learned a few tricks of the trade about how to portray her. Even though royal fans know Princess Diana for her shy smile, Corrin started with the voice. She knew she could nail the way she spoke without even worrying about looking like her. “No matter what Diana is saying, it kind of goes down at the end,” Corrin told Town & Country, “It’s like a sadness.”

Once the 22-year-old actress got the role, she had six months to become the royal legend. That’s when the hard work really began and the transformation took place — it went beyond the iconic shag cut sported by Diana or even the signature wardrobe.

Her secret vocal weapon was layered with learning how Princess Di moved. If you think it was as simple as learning her walk, think again. Corrin had a moment coach, Polly Bennett, to teach her how the princess leaned in a door frame (seriously!) to the animal she was most like. (Meow!) Even with all of the secrets to becoming Princess Diana, Corrin revealed that the emotional aspects were painful to live out even on-camera. “The coldness, the traditions, and the expectations of behavior… I don’t think she expected that,” Corrin said of the royal. “I think she expected to join a family.”

Life in the public eye wasn’t easy for Diana and that’s what makes her death even more tragic. Corrin understands that only too well.

