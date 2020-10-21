Kim Kardashian West Rang in Her 40th Birthday With the Ultimate Family Photo

Happy birthday, Kim Kardashian West! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, beauty mogul, and shapewear entrepreneur turns 40 years old today, and she’s built quite the legacy for herself and her family. Along with mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloé, Kourtney, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner, the Kar-Jenner family has slowly evolved into more of an empire, as most sisters begin to have kids and families of their own. But they’ve always stayed true to what matters most at the core: protecting and keeping close to each other, and that’s exactly how Kim is ringing in her birthday with this sweet new family pic. Her #nofilter family photo is a celebration of how far they’ve all come — and the fact that they’re still together.

Kim posted the full family shot from what appears to be one of her and husband Kanye West’s massive ranches in Wyoming, where she, sisters Khloé, Kourtney, and Kendall, Kourtney’s kids Mason and Penelope, and mom Kris Jenner with boyfriend Corey Gamble all perched serenely on a fence. “Happy Place 🤠 No Filter 😃,” Kim writes, and between that big blue Wyoming sky and her breezy peace sign, we’re getting the message loud and clear — KKW has found her peace.

Kim’s family has also taken to Instagram to share their love for the birthday girl today, with mom Kris writing a heartfelt message under an adorable throwback of Kim as a baby. “You are the most incredible daughter, mommy, wife, sister, auntie and friend and make all of us feel so special and loved,” Kris writes. “I love you so so much, it’s impossible to even measure and I am so proud of all you do. You are my sweet, beautiful girl inside and out.”

Kim Kardashian West has always known the importance of keeping her family close, and she’s only gotten better at bringing them together over the years. Here’s hoping they all have a super special, family-filled day.

Before you go, here are the best pictures of Kim Kardashian from the last 20 years.