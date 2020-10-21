Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Bought This $14M Montecito Mansion Next to Meghan Markle

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom just made a big step as a family with their baby girl Daisy Dove: buying their new family home! While both A-list stars have maintained Los Angeles residences for some time, the arrival of daughter Daisy means they’re leaving their pre-parental days behind and moving out to where the über-famous go when they want peace and quiet: Montecito, most recently made home to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and young Archie. Their $14.2 million, nine-acre mansion built in 1934 has sprawling ocean views, plenty of outdoor space, and is a stone’s throw away from the hottest playdate tickets in town. We can totally see why Perry and Bloom fell in love.

Curious what a multimillion-dollar celeb home comes with? We were too (photos available here, via Dirt). This four-bedroom home is all Italian villa vibes and Hollywood romance, starting with a long oak-lined drive leading up to an open brick terrace. The ground floor has set after set of French doors sweeping out onto vast patios, an open feel enhanced by tall windows and wide-plank hardwood floors. Upstairs is the massive master suite with dual bathrooms, a dressing room, a massive closet, and three less-than-master bedrooms besides — and all that doesn’t even touch on the two-bedroom two-bath guest house out back.

Out back, you have the requisite swimming pool with the added bonus that it’s tucked away in a private area far from prying eyes (it’s worth the walk from the main house, trust us). As Daisy Dove grows up, she’ll have a full sports court, several formal gardens, and countless fountains on the grounds where she can play pretend. At her age, the grounds must seem like a whole universe all her own.

The Perry-Blooms are making moves! Let’s see when the housewarming gifts from their famous neighbors start rolling in.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest and most expensive celebrity homes.

