Katherine Schwarzenegger Doesn’t Want Chris Pratt Slammed For Being a Trump Supporter

Katherine Schwarzenegger is going to bat for her husband after a silly social media poll turned ugly. After E! News posted the trending Hollywood question on their Instagram account, “Which Hollywood Chris is the best?” Fans could pick between Chris Evans, Chris Pine, Chris Hemsworth, and or Schwarzenegger’s husband, Chris Pratt. That’s where things went south for Pratt.

There were a lot of responses saying, “Anyone but Chris Pratt,” or “Chris Pratt can go and that’s a hill I’m willing to die on.” It’s not the type of thing any wife would like to read about their husband, especially when many are basing their opinions about his political and religious beliefs.

Pratt’s membership to Hillsong church, a fellowship with a less-than-friendly LGBTQ track record, is one area fans take issue with. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor defended the church in 2019 and been adamant that he supports the LGBTQ community. He wrote, “My faith is important to me, but no church defines me or my life, and I am not a spokesman for any church or any group of people. My values define who I am.”

If that’s not bad enough, there’s also another volatile topic of conversation that’s driving fans to dub him the “Worst Chris” — politics. Although he’s never publicly supported President Trump, fans believe he is a conservative voter based on his faith.

Since there’s a lot of assumption going around here, it’s no Schwarzenegger jumped to Pratt’s defense in the comments.

“Is this really what we need? There’s so much going on in the world and people are struggling in so many ways. Being mean is so yesterday,” she wrote. “There’s enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let’s try that.” Schwarzenegger grew up in a household where her mother, Maria Shriver, came from the Democratic Kennedy family, while her father was a staunch Republican. Different sets of beliefs certainly can get along with a lot of love. Is it really fair to knock down Pratt for his political beliefs? To each their own.

Before you go, click here to learn more about Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt’s love story.