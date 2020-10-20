Nikki Bella Won’t Be Wearing This Accessory on Her Wedding Day

Nikki Bella and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev have postponed their 2020 wedding due to COVID-19 safety rules and are now in the thick of2021 planning — and just like everyone else, have had to adjust due to the pandemic. The former WWE star and her Dancing with the Stars hubby-to-be wanted a wedding in Los Angeles, but they’ve put the brakes on that location for one very simple reason — they want a mask-free day.

Los Angeles still has strict mask-wearing rules and they want a big party where they can run free. “We’re actually moving [the wedding] from L.A. to somewhere else… not sure if I am allowed to say where yet, but there are definitely plans,” Chigvintsev told Access Hollywood on Monday. “The only thing we know that we want to make sure is that we don’t have to be wearing masks during the wedding.”

You can’t blame the couple for wanting beautiful wedding photos without N95 masks. It’s not the sexiest look to sport on one of the most important days of your life. Perhaps a destination wedding is now on the books, but there’s one thing Bella has always wanted after the ceremony.

“I want to make sure the world is in such a clear space,” Bella revealed to Us Weekly. “The day I get married, I just want a massive party. I want a bash. I want everything I’ve dreamed of.”

Their dreams are already halfway there with the birth of their son, Matteo, in August. Now Bella and Chigvintsev will seal the deal becoming husband and wife — just no masks, please.

