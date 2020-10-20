Heather Rae Young is making sure her wedding is a glamorous affair from the rehearsal dinner right up to the big day! The Selling Sunset star gave fans a glimpse of her possible rehearsal dinner dress — actually, gown — options for her wedding weekend to real-estate investor Tarek El Moussa. She shared three photos for her followers to choose from, but ultimately, she’s leaving the choice up to El Moussa.
View this post on Instagram
I’ve been rehearsal dress shopping! Trying to find the perfect one that fits my personality. I wanted my amazing fiancé @therealtarekelmoussa choose what he wanted to see me in on our special night before we say I DO!! 👰🏼 – These 3 are stunning, but they may or may not be the the one he chose. – Out of these 3 which one would you choose for me? Or none of these? And if so what do you see me in? Something flirty and short or long and elegant? – And PS I’ll let my love post the one he chooses, and remember it may not be any of these 3. But he chose well!! 🥰👏🏼 #galialahav #galialahavbride #GLLA #bride #engaged #dress
“I’ve been rehearsal dress shopping! Trying to find the perfect one that fits my personality,” Rae Young captioned the Instagram photo. “I wanted my amazing fiancé @therealtarekelmoussa choose what he wanted to see me in on our special night before we say I DO!!”
Rae Young modeled three types of looks — flirty bride, chic bride, and sexy bride. Fans chimed in with their favorites, but for the reality star, it’s her future husband’s opinion that matters the most. She wants their wedding day to reflect their private relationship, not their TV personalities.
“I want everything to be very intimate and personal,” she said on the Today Show. “And I feel like when the camera’s around, and you’re mic’d up, and they’re pulling people away to film this, and pulling people away to film that– I just don’t know if that’s what we wanna do for our wedding. Right now I’m probably thinking no.”
El Moussa echoes his bride-to-be’s sentiment, their love is a dream come true.
View this post on Instagram
I think we found the perfect couch for the new house today!! . Okay…it may not seem exciting but to me it really is 🤣🤣🤣! We also found a ton of other stuff and I can’t wait to show you! . I don’t know…I’m just so excited about life!! I’m in love, I’m engaged, flipping 101 is on the air and Flip or Flop is on the way. . I’m telling you…it’s possible to accomplish those things you have been dreaming of! . I dreamed of this life and I got it by believing I could do it and working my tail off!! If there is something you want just go for it! I’m yelling at you to chase your dreams! . It’s possible! If you really want it just go for it! One step at a time. Now… what have you been dreaming of? Tell me! Tell the world and go do it!😊 .
“I dreamed of this life and I got it by believing I could do it and working my tail off!! If there is something you want just go for it! I’m yelling at you to chase your dreams,” he said to his fans. And absolutely, we couldn’t agree more.
Before you go, click here to see celebrity moms who are close with their stepkids.
Leave a Comment