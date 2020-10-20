Heather Rae Young is making sure her wedding is a glamorous affair from the rehearsal dinner right up to the big day! The Selling Sunset star gave fans a glimpse of her possible rehearsal dinner dress — actually, gown — options for her wedding weekend to real-estate investor Tarek El Moussa. She shared three photos for her followers to choose from, but ultimately, she’s leaving the choice up to El Moussa.

“I’ve been rehearsal dress shopping! Trying to find the perfect one that fits my personality,” Rae Young captioned the Instagram photo. “I wanted my amazing fiancé @therealtarekelmoussa choose what he wanted to see me in on our special night before we say I DO!!”

Rae Young modeled three types of looks — flirty bride, chic bride, and sexy bride. Fans chimed in with their favorites, but for the reality star, it’s her future husband’s opinion that matters the most. She wants their wedding day to reflect their private relationship, not their TV personalities.

“I want everything to be very intimate and personal,” she said on the Today Show. “And I feel like when the camera’s around, and you’re mic’d up, and they’re pulling people away to film this, and pulling people away to film that– I just don’t know if that’s what we wanna do for our wedding. Right now I’m probably thinking no.”

El Moussa echoes his bride-to-be’s sentiment, their love is a dream come true.

“I dreamed of this life and I got it by believing I could do it and working my tail off!! If there is something you want just go for it! I’m yelling at you to chase your dreams,” he said to his fans. And absolutely, we couldn’t agree more.

