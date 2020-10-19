Kristin Cavallari Finally Addressed That Cozy Stephen Colletti Pic From This Summer

Former star of Laguna Beach Kristin Cavallari can tell you exactly which one of her 1,231 Instagram posts has the most likes without even checking — it’s the cozy, grainy snap of her and Laguna Beach co-star slash ex Stephen Colletti from this very summer. “That’s my most liked photo on Instagram ever. More than my kids. More than anything in my life. That photo with Stephen,” she revealed on Monday’s episode of podcast On The List with Brett Gursky. Just a few months out from having announced her split from Jay Cutler after a decade together, this photo caused shock waves the Uncommon James owner only partially saw coming. Needless to say, beyond confirming that she and Colletti weren’t headed for the altar any time soon, Cavallari has needed a moment to breathe before explaining any further. But finally, we have an answer behind the photo that really broke the internet in 2020.

Cavallari, Colletti, and the rest of the original Laguna Beach cast got together this summer to film a long-awaited reunion, which was how these two former high school sweethearts got the chance to reconnect.

“That’s the first time that we have all been together since high school, since we stopped filming, and so it was really good to see everybody,” she says. “And it was fun. We played a drinking game, we answered fan questions and just kind of reminisced about the show and everything.”

Okay, drinking and reminiscing — so far, so good. But Cavallari is here to burst the collective bubble of hope around their reunion…for the most part.

“Of course everyone was like, ‘Oh my god, are they back together?’ I love Stephen, I’ve always loved Stephen, and clearly, you know, 15 years later we’re still really good friends,” Cavallari clarifies. But this particular visit wasn’t exactly a romantic weekend away.

“I brought my kids to Laguna Beach, I saw a lot of people, I didn’t just see Stephen,” she says. “So it was a really fun trip, but that’s all there is to it.”

Gazing at the picture of these two cuties, we can’t help but still hope there was something more — but we’ll have to take the Very Cavallari star at her word.

