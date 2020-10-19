Salma Hayek Looks Simply Stunning In This New Au Naturel Photo

Salma Hayek continues to prove that age is nothing but a number. The actress who recently turned 54 shared on social media a picture that truly showcases her natural beauty. With just a smudge of red lipstick and a dash of mascara, Hayek has a timeless look about her.

The snapshot was taken in natural light so her eyes have the prettiest reflection while the actress relaxes outside in a chair. The caption reads, “#SundayMood,” which is exactly how we all want to spend our weekend — not a care in the world while still looking fabulous.

When she turned 50, Hayek opened up about the hardships of getting older. It’s not about getting Botox, it’s about getting some additional hardware on the face.

“The worst part of the aging process has been my eyes,” she told The Edit. “Not the wrinkles — the eyes themselves. I’m such a visual person and (now) I cannot read without depending on glasses. … It has been really, really sad.”

With or without glasses, Hayek’s beauty routine has kept her fit and flawless. Whether it’s her latest post-swim photo or a sweet picture with her mini-me daughter, Valentina, 13, the Mexican-born actress is serious #goals.

Hayek owes her healthy approach to aging to her mother and her grandmother. They embraced the wisdom and soulfulness that comes with each passing year. “My mother always demonstrated the importance of aging gracefully,” the actress told InStyle in 2019. “I never saw her or my grandmother being afraid of getting old. And so I don’t have that fear.”

That philosophy is working exceptionally well for Hayek — no fear and good genes.

