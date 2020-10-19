Quarantine hasn’t put a damper on Keanu Reeves’ relationship with Alexandra Grant. Seven months into the pandemic, their love is still smoking hot. A photo of the couple in Berlin, Germany surfaced over the weekend where the duo is living while Reeves films the fourth installment of The Matrix.

The series of photos revealed a sweet everyday moment between the two of them — Reeves got a ride to work! Grant is behind the wheel of their Volkswagen as Reeves leans into the open window to give her a smooch goodbye. He even carries a lot of gear like many of us do to work, a duffle bag and tote bag dangle behind him. The glimpse of their relationship is playful and Grant is seen smiling as the bearded actor walks to set.

Reeves won over more fans last year when he publicly introduced Grant as his girlfriend. Even though there is a nine-year age difference, social media marveled at his “age-appropriate” choice.

Grant didn’t let the fuss bother her too much, she was firmly grounded in her work and her relationship with Reeves, which had been going on for years by the time the public found out. She wanted to use the media glare to keep her artistic and philanthropic work going on an even bigger level.

“I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating,” she told British Vogue in March of this year. And well, if we knew someone dating Keanu we’d be calling them ASAP.

