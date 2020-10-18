Bachelor Nation has endured many ups and downs these past few months. From Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen and Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum’s break up to Clare Crawley’s season postponed for months, good news for Bachelor fans has been hard to come by — until now. On Sunday, Bachelorette alum Emily Maynard Johnson joyously announced the arrival of her fifth child — a baby girl! It’s times like these that we remember how the Bachelor franchise does in fact work out in some of our favorite alums’ favor.

Maynard’s newborn joins almost 3-year-old Gatlin Avery, 4-year-old Gibson Kyle, and 5-year-old Jennings Tyler — whom she shares with husband Tyler Johnson. She’s also mom to 15-year-old daughter Ricki with the late race car driver Ricky Hendrick.

Ironically, the reality TV star didn’t meet her husband on the show. She did, however, get engaged to Brad Womack on The Bachelor and then to Jef Holm on her season of The Bachelorette. But, as they say, the third time’s the charm because she finally found love with Johnson, whom she married in 2014 after meeting him (prior to the show).

“I met him at church before I did The Bachelorette; he really wanted nothing to do with me,” Maynard told Good Morning America in 2017. “I told my girlfriend I met this guy and he could like not be less attracted to me, he was in the friends zone.” Well, obviously not, because things ended up working out between them.

We’re over the moon to see this mom of five get her happy ending and expand her beautiful family! Now if she’ll just share her baby girl’s name…

