Getting over an ex is never easy, especially when you’ve been married for a significant amount of time and share children with them. But according to the latest reports, Brian Austin Green is doing just fine — and apparently is totally OK with ex Megan Fox’s serious relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.

“Brian is totally fine about them getting more serious,” an insider told Us Weekly, adding that “He is doing his own thing and there’s no animosity.” That’s nice to hear, considering that Fox and Green had a tumultuous, 15-year on-and-off again relationship.

Fox and Kelly, for their part, have both been very open about their relationship, sharing photos and videos of their time together. (Let’s not even get into that that possibly-shade-throwing music video.) Kelly has even reportedly already met Fox and Green’s children, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey.

And while Green has been dating, too, the insider also shared with Us Weekly that the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor is “not on that same page of being in a serious relationship right now.” Which makes sense — it takes everyone a different amount of time to move on and feel ready to enter into a new, serious relationship.

Green announced on his podcast that the pair split — seemingly for good this time — earlier this year and shared, “Neither one of us did anything to each other. She’s always been honest with me.”

Look, a lot has been written about these celebs and their tangled relationship, and honestly, we’re just rooting for both Fox and Green to find supportive partners who make them happy — and to co-parent successfully. And if Green is supportive of Fox’s new love, all the better.

