Chrissy Teigen has never been known to go silent on social media. But after announcing the devastating loss of her and John Legend’s third child, Jack, during pregnancy, Teigen has gone dark on all platforms, taking the time that she needed to grieve in private. Legend has also been fairly quiet, but his performance at the Billboard Music Awards necessitated showing his face to the public — so when he did, he did it with the simple declaration that “this is for Chrissy” before singing his heartbreakingly beautiful ballad, “Never Break.” He expanded on how in awe he is of wife Chrissy on Twitter, and today, she posted again for the first time to show how much her husband’s words meant to her.

On Instagram, Teigen simply shared her husband’s beautiful words in tribute to her, posted to his Twitter. “I love and cherish you and our family so much,” he wrote. “We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling.”

In the caption, Teigen addresses their relative silence, and let her fans know how much she continues to appreciate them throughout all this. “We are quiet but we are okay,” she wrote. “Love you all so much.”

We can’t imagine what it’s like to go through this kind of heartbreak while knowing that you’re expected to return to such a public-facing life. But Teigen and Legend have never shied away from showing us good times and bad — and that’s exactly why we love them.

Before you go, click here to see the longest celebrity marriages.

