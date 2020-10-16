Watch Heidi Klum’s Supermodel Side Come Out in This Intimate New Fenty Lingerie Video

Modeling legend Heidi Klum has all of our attention today with her sexy new home video modeling some of Rihanna’s Fenty lingerie line. A former cover model for Maxim and Sport’s Illustrated, and a Victoria’s Secret Angel for 13 years, Klum is far from a stranger to modeling intimate looks — in fact, she’s modeled her own lingerie line Heidi Klum Intimates to great success. But as we’ve all learned throughout this pandemic, there’s something about a personal touch that makes us all the more eager to engage with our favorite stars, and Klum’s casual at-home reel of herself dancing in the new lingerie is a perfect example.

The mom of four kept her message short and sweet: “@savagexfenty has me feelin SOME 💥 KIND 💥 OF 💥 WAY 🔥 Love you @badgalriri thank you for my gift!” Rihanna has been sending out her lingerie to a shortlist of lucky stars, and stars of her fashion show like Willow Smith shared their seriously sexy looks too. But Klum’s message drives home that you don’t just look good in Rihanna’s lingerie, you feel good.

It’s pretty clear that Klum is feeling good in this video, and that’s honestly what makes it so great. She is feeling herself, she is working it, she is hot as hell, and she can model my lingerie literally any time. Klum may no longer be on Project Runway, but she’ll never stop being a top model.

