Céline Dion Shares Rare Peek at Twins Eddy & Nelson With a Seriously Important Message

It can be easy to forget that Céline Dion isn’t just a masterful performer sent from the heavens to entertain us. She’s also a doting mom of three, and her day to day is much more wrapped up in wrangling a pair of 9-year-olds than we usually give her credit for. Today, mom Dion decided to give us a rare peek into her family with a new photo of her twin sons, Eddy and Nelson Angélil, who she shares with late husband Rene Angélil along with older son René-Charles Angélil. Céline cuddled up to her two boys for a sweet but somber post — and you know Queen Céline was doing it up for a good cause.

Dion and her boys are all rocking some matching purple, which the singer explains in her caption:  “Today we’re going purple in solidarity with @glaad #SpiritDay! I encourage all of you to join us and take a stand against anti-LGBTQ bullying. Read more about how you can take the Spirit Day pledge and support LGBTQ youth through the link in bio 💜🌈 – Celine xx…”

LGBTQ youth are still exposed to bullying throughout childhood and beyond at heartbreaking levels, and public figures like Dion speaking out in support can make a huge difference to those who don’t have that support in their immediate communities. If Céline Dion can speak out, so can you, right? Share some love for #SpiritDay today — you never know whose day you might make with your support.

