Princess Diana Revealing Her Affair on TV Was an Unexpected Betrayal for Young Prince William

William was only 10 years old when his father’s affair came to light by way of a series of graphic audio tapes of Charles and Camilla discussing their intentions in lurid detail. Despite his youth, he went to mom Diana to demand answers — which Diana famously provided without delay — and confide in her about his distress, particularly when Charles went on TV and confirmed the affair for himself. So, in 1995, when Diana did the same about her affair with James Hewitt, William felt doubly betrayed.

“Diana spoke of ‘betrayal,’ and that was exactly what William now felt,” Lacey writes. “Their mother had clearly seen how upset both her sons had been when Charles had confessed his intimacy with Camilla on television the previous year. Here she was doing the very same thing, and even talking about her ‘love’ for this other man.”

William’s next reaction was one of pure emotion. When he saw his mother next after having “viewed the entire program in the study of his Eton housemaster, Dr. Andrew Gailey,” he lashed out.

“William had been ‘so angry with her,'” Lacey recounts, per Diana’s friend and healer Simone Simmons, in whom she confided. “‘All hell broke loose. He was furious … that she had spoken badly of his father, furious that she had mentioned Hewitt…He started shouting and crying and, when she tried to put her arms around him, he shoved her away.”