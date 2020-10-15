Nikki Bella’s Ex John Cena Is Officially a Married Man

Here’s a little bit of sweet news we didn’t see coming — John Cena has tied the knot with girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh, marking yet another celebrity couple that simply couldn’t wait until post-COVID times to get hitched. We’ve had our eyes on these lovebirds since early 2019, and their most recent outing at a January premiere of Dolittle had them looking closer than ever. So, is it any surprise that Cena decided to seal the deal? After years of watching he and ex Nikki Bella’s fraught relationship and the ultimate tough decision to part ways, we’re so glad that both seem to have found partners who share their goals.

Cena and Shariatzadeh pulled off this secret wedding ceremony in Tampa, Florida, People confirms, though the tight-lipped pair have yet to comment. While Cena typically reserves his Instagram for goofy snaps of anything but himself and his real life, these two have made their fair share of red carpet appearances that made it impossible not to fall in love with them. From their couples debut at the Playing With Fire premiere to now, we’ve never seen this couple anything but sweet and smiling.

John Cena, Shay Shariatzadeh Greg Allen/Invision/AP.

When Cena and Bella split in 2018, he was adamant that he didn’t want to marry or have kids again, but his mind has clearly changed when it comes to the former. We’re looking forward to finding out more about Cena’s gorgeous new engineer wife in weeks to come.

