En Vogue’s Performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards Wasn’t a Comeback

En Vogue isn’t calling their throwback performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards a comeback because they never went away. While the original four women — Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron, Maxine Jones, and Dawn Robinson — are no longer together, Ellis Herron and Rhona Bennett have been working consistently over the years.

“I wouldn’t call it a comeback because we never left. We’ve been consistently working, with barely a day off, for 27 years. We’ve been consistently touring,” Ellis explained to Harpers Bazaar in 2018, “It may seem like a comeback, but we wouldn’t call it that — we’d call it a great plan and a great execution of a plan.”

Dressed in sleek, all-black jumpsuits with silver accents, the women reminded us of why they are a force to be reckoned with. Singing their 1992 mega-hit “Free Your Mind,” the song still slaps in a way that it’s hard to believe 28 years have passed.

The Billboard Music Awards knew this anthem hit would hit in all of the right ways, so it was the perfect finale for the show. And following the performance, the love started pouring in on social media.

I said no way that's En Vogue and wow! 1992 literally performed on stage in 2020. #BillboardMusicAwards — Jeremy Brunk (@GodBrunk) October 15, 2020

sounds like en vogue is serving pic.twitter.com/mQWjoVJOje — punani dasani (@basedKhaleesi_) October 15, 2020

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards aired Wednesday, October 14 on NBC and were hosted by Kelly Clarkson with feature performances from John Legend, Demi Lovato, BTS, and more. Among the honorees, country star Garth Brooks received the Icon Award from 2017 recipient Cher, while other leading nominees include Post Malone, Billie Eilish, and Lil Nas X.

