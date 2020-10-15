Wow, Cher has done it again. While we thought Cher’s 2017 look at the Billboard Music Awards after accepting her (well-deserved) Icon Award would be hard to beat, and it is — but her seriously sexy look at age 74 presenting that same award tonight may yet take the cake. While passing the baton three years later to country star and dear friend Garth Brooks, Cher took the opportunity to dunk on everyone who ages at the pace of a mere mortal. And we’re sure that superfan host Kelly Clarkson was freaking out just as much as we were over the Goddess of Pop’s award show look.

Cher’s otherwordly look tonight featured what looks like a tight-fitting matching set with intricate chain details, sheer fishnet tights and high black heels. She looked like she was ready to walk to the front of the line at a club.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards airing tonight on NBC are hosted by Kelly Clarkson and featuring performances from John Legend, Demi Lovato, BTS, and more. Leading nominees include Post Malone, Billie Eilish, and Lil Nas X, with 18-year-old EIlish already winning multiple categories.

The Icon Award is the crown jewel of the night’s awards, celebrating Garth Brooks’ long, illustrious career in country music and as a leader of the genre. Brooks shared snaps of himself and wife Trisha Yearwood backstage earlier that night getting ready, and we couldn’t be happier for this country music duo.

The @Billboard Awards are TONIGHT!! You're not going to believe who is presenting! And we brought ALL of you with us…can i just say, y'all are going to look AMAZING on the show tonight!! Thank you for the ride:) love, g #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/APZ9IRlRo1 — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) October 14, 2020

