Kelly Clarkson, the host of tonight’s Billboard Music Awards, got a little emotional while introducing upcoming musical guest John Legend. As fans of Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen know, the couple recently suffered a devastating miscarriage after expecting a third child, a heartbreak they bravely chose to share with the public just as they had with her pregnancy. Before handing the stage over to Legend, Clarkson addressed the couple — how she’s thinking of them, and how they constantly inspire her by continuing to put themselves and their lives out there for the world, despite everything. And Legend’s performance of “Never Break” that followed just made the tears come harder.

Clarkson introduced her Voice co-star Legend by saying what a big fan she was of both him and Teigen: “He and Chrissy both just have this warm way of inviting us into their world, the highs and the lows,” she said. “My heart — obviously, all of our hearts — go out to both in this very difficult time.”

The host notes the unique warmth of this celebrity couple, an impression pulled off in large part by Teigen’s no-filter, ask-me-anything approach to social media. But Clarkson understand how easy it would have been to draw the line at something like a miscarriage, and she’s clearly moved by their decision to make that public too.

“I’m grateful that you continue to share your light and your talent with all of us,” she said, before introducing the singer to the stage.

Legend’s own words were simple: “This is for Chrissy.”

Seriously — don’t watch without tissues.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards air tonight on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Hosted by talk show host and singer Kelly Clarkson, the award show features performances from John Legend, Demi Lovato, BTS, and more. Among the honorees, country star Garth Brooks will receive the Icon Award from 2017 recipient Cher, while other leading nominees include Post Malone, Billie Eilish, and Lil Nas X.

Before you go, click here to see some of the best candid behind-the-scenes celeb pics.