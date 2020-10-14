Brian Austin Green’s Ex Tina Louise Has Already Moved On With This Rapper

Over so soon? Since breaking the news that he and on-off partner of 15 years Megan Fox were parting ways this spring, Brian Austin Green has been holding back on discussing his love life as a newly single man. Unfortunately, the paparazzi wasn’t quite on his same timeline, and much was made of photos of Green and Australian model Tina Louise spending a beach day together. And while Green can insist all he wants that he’s only been on a few dates, Louise’s Instagram comments (one as recently as a week ago, and definitely flirty) don’t lie — so, we were seriously surprised to see new photos of the model kissing rapper Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs.

The photos from Louise and Diddy’s date (available here) are hard to reinterpret. They very much look like a couple hanging out on the beach, especially when Louise drapes herself on top of him and kisses him. It’s actually pretty cute — we’ll just have to scale way back our interest in a Green and Louise relationship moving forward.

We’d thought all was well — if still extremely casual! — between Louise and Green given a comment on his Instagram selfie a week ago: “Looking good Mr. x.”

But Green had tried to warn us on podcast Hollywood Raw that more was being made out of his so-called romances than was necessarily there.

“What people normally do when they get out of something is they date. They talk to multiple people at once…they spend time with people until you feel a connection with somebody then something builds from there,” he explained. “What’s unfortunate for me in this situation is I’ll literally go on one date with someone, not even a date, just out to lunch with somebody and it’s written, ‘his new fling, he’s playing two women at the same time.'”

“No, I literally spent one time with each of these women,” he insisted. “I’m not playing anybody. My life is just much more under a microscope than somebody else’s.”

That’s definitely true, and Green and Louise should be able to kiss and swap flirty comments with as many people as they want. We don’t see any rings on those fingers! Have fun.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity couples with the best stories behind how they met.

